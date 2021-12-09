Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Duluth Holdings Inc. provides casual wear, workwear and accessories for men and women. The company markets its products under trademarks, trade names and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Buck Naked, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Company, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No Polo Shirt and Wild Boar Mocs. Duluth Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Belleville, Wisconsin. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DLTH. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Duluth from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Duluth in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Duluth stock opened at $15.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $470.92 million, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.86. Duluth has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $20.78.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.28. Duluth had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 17.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duluth will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Duluth by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Duluth by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Duluth by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Duluth by 8.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Duluth by 14.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.49% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

