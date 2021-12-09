DWF Group plc (LON:DWF) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.50

DWF Group plc (LON:DWF) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

DWF stock opened at GBX 108.56 ($1.44) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 109.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 108.19. DWF Group has a 12 month low of GBX 73.58 ($0.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 119 ($1.58). The company has a market cap of £353.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 478.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Several research firms recently commented on DWF. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DWF Group in a research report on Thursday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DWF Group in a research report on Monday.

DWF Group plc provides various legal services and complementary connected services in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Commercial Services, Insurance Services, International, and Connected Services. It offers a range of complex legal services and managed services covering areas, such as business restructuring, commercial and competition, tax and private capital, employment, finance, pensions, real estate, debt recovery, asset management, and housing and planning.

