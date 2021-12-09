DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Announces Earnings Results

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. DXP Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 2.86%.
Shares of NASDAQ DXPE traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,181. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.27. DXP Enterprises has a one year low of $21.11 and a one year high of $36.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.27 million, a P/E ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 2.45.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DXP Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.
About DXP Enterprises
DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses in maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.
