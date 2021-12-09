DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Announces Earnings Results

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. DXP Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 2.86%.

Shares of NASDAQ DXPE traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,181. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.27. DXP Enterprises has a one year low of $21.11 and a one year high of $36.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.27 million, a P/E ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 2.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DXP Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 95.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 7,094 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 115.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 10,184 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 37.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 99,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 26,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses in maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.

