DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. DXP Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 2.86%.

DXP Enterprises stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,181. The stock has a market cap of $508.66 million, a P/E ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.27. DXP Enterprises has a 12 month low of $21.11 and a 12 month high of $36.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 37.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 99,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 26,908 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 309.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 44,926 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 115.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 10,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 11.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses in maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.

