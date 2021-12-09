DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Shares Gap Up to $28.00

Shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.00, but opened at $28.90. DXP Enterprises shares last traded at $28.13, with a volume of 103 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut DXP Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 2.45.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.09). DXP Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2.86% and a positive return on equity of 4.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 6.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,946,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,108,000 after buying an additional 177,781 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 9.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,454,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,446,000 after buying an additional 122,799 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 1.2% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,279,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,597,000 after buying an additional 15,703 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 8.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,093,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,405,000 after buying an additional 86,039 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 5.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 568,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,940,000 after buying an additional 31,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:DXPE)

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses in maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.

