Dynamic (DYN) 1-Day Volume Reaches $210.00

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. One Dynamic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000729 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dynamic has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. Dynamic has a market capitalization of $5.39 million and $210.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,065.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,135.57 or 0.08603947 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.42 or 0.00319183 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.13 or 0.00940642 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00078922 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00010958 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007689 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $190.11 or 0.00395510 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.28 or 0.00279368 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Buying and Selling Dynamic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

