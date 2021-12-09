E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €12.50 by Credit Suisse Group

E.On (FRA:EOAN) has been given a €12.50 ($14.04) target price by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €10.00 ($11.24) price target on E.On in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €13.20 ($14.83) target price on E.On in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($16.85) target price on E.On in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($13.48) target price on E.On in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.01) target price on E.On in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €11.82 ($13.28).

FRA:EOAN opened at €11.13 ($12.50) on Tuesday. E.On has a twelve month low of €6.70 ($7.53) and a twelve month high of €10.80 ($12.13). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €10.62.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

