EasyFi (EZ) Price Reaches $3.36 on Exchanges

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EZ) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. EasyFi has a total market capitalization of $8.49 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EasyFi has traded 21.6% lower against the dollar. One EasyFi coin can currently be purchased for about $3.36 or 0.00006903 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EasyFi alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00043208 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007545 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.38 or 0.00222497 BTC.

About EasyFi

EZ is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork . The official website for EasyFi is easyfi.network

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

Buying and Selling EasyFi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EasyFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EasyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EasyFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EasyFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.