easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $358.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EJTTF. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, November 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $705.00 price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, October 24th.

OTCMKTS:EJTTF traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.98. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546. easyJet has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $14.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.34.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

