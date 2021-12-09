easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $358.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EJTTF. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, November 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $705.00 price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, October 24th.

OTCMKTS:EJTTF traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.98. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546. easyJet has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $14.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.34.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

