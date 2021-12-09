Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Cadence Bank NA

Cadence Bank NA trimmed its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 5.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 163.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $169.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $67.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $113.79 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. HSBC lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.88.

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $21,861,061.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $551,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,389 shares of company stock valued at $31,055,080 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

