Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has increased its dividend payment by 131.6% over the last three years.
Shares of EFL opened at $9.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.39. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $10.05.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust Company Profile
The Trust’s investment objectives are high current income and to return $9.851 per share (the original net asset value) to holders of common shares on or about October 31, 20222 (“Termination Date”).
See Also: Market Perform
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.