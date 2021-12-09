Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has increased its dividend payment by 131.6% over the last three years.

Shares of EFL opened at $9.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.39. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $10.05.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,471,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,875,000 after buying an additional 26,100 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 12,524 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the period.

The Trust’s investment objectives are high current income and to return $9.851 per share (the original net asset value) to holders of common shares on or about October 31, 20222 (“Termination Date”).

