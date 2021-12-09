EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Stock Price Down 2.3%

EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)’s share price fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.46 and last traded at $26.47. 4,701 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 629,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.10.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SATS. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of EchoStar from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Get EchoStar alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.69.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. EchoStar had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 1.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EchoStar Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in EchoStar during the 3rd quarter worth $639,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in EchoStar during the 3rd quarter worth $538,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in EchoStar by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,139 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,746 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in EchoStar by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 552,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,094,000 after purchasing an additional 302,144 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in EchoStar by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 878,634 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,414,000 after purchasing an additional 256,635 shares during the period.

EchoStar Company Profile (NASDAQ:SATS)

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.