EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Buys 399 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 19,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $67.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.53. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

