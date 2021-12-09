EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Has $637,000 Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 4.5% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Stryker by 25.3% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 0.7% during the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Stryker by 4.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 11.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SYK. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.00.

SYK opened at $261.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.57, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $262.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.67. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $220.90 and a twelve month high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

