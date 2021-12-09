EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Makes New $269,000 Investment in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,352,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $821,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.75.

Shares of RARE stock opened at $81.01 on Thursday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.89 and a 1 year high of $179.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.03.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.35. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 38.25% and a negative net margin of 98.89%. The company had revenue of $81.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.13) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mardi Dier sold 3,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $287,860.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $29,129.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,595 shares of company stock worth $622,061. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

