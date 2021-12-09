eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eGain Corporation provides customer engagement solutions. It offers web customer interaction applications, social customer interaction applications and contact center applications. The company also provides consulting, implementation and training services as well as maintenance and support services. eGain Corporation, formerly known as eGain Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded eGain from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

NASDAQ EGAN opened at $10.59 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.93. The firm has a market cap of $332.40 million, a PE ratio of 62.29 and a beta of 0.41. eGain has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $14.25.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. eGain had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $21.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

In other eGain news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $55,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,666.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in eGain by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of eGain by 462.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eGain in the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of eGain by 22.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of eGain by 8.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

