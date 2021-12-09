eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.010-$0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.90 million-$22.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.82 million.eGain also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.030-$0.000 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of eGain from a d rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eGain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of EGAN traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.52. 1,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,183. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.20 million, a P/E ratio of 61.12 and a beta of 0.41. eGain has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.93.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $21.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.11 million. eGain had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

In related news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $55,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,666.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGAN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of eGain by 462.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eGain in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of eGain by 8.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of eGain by 26.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of eGain by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

