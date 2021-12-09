Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) PT Raised to GBX 1,400 at Liberum Capital

Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 1,310 ($17.37) to GBX 1,400 ($18.57) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 890 ($11.80) to GBX 1,230 ($16.31) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 995 ($13.19) to GBX 1,100 ($14.59) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,420 ($18.83) price target on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,383 ($18.34) to GBX 1,477 ($19.59) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,420 ($18.83) price objective on shares of Electrocomponents in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,346.50 ($17.86).

Get Electrocomponents alerts:

Electrocomponents stock opened at GBX 1,213 ($16.09) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £5.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.87. Electrocomponents has a 12 month low of GBX 805.50 ($10.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,276 ($16.92). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,157.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,083.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.34.

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Electrocomponents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrocomponents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.