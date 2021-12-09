Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Electromed, Inc. manufactures, markets and sells products that provide airway clearance therapy to patients with compromised pulmonary function. The Company is the designer, manufacturer and worldwide provider of the SmartVest® Airway Clearance System and related products. The patented system uses High Frequency Chest Wall Oscillation (HFCWO), an alternative to Chest Physiotherapy (CPT), to deliver airway clearance treatment. The Company manufactures its products for use by chronically-ill patients who face health risks due to pneumonia and mucus accumulation in the lungs, particularly patients with cystic fibrosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), bronchiectasis, and neuro-muscular disorders. The purpose of its primary product, the SmartVest System, is to loosen, mobilize, and release respiratory secretions from the lungs. The Company’s products are primarily used in the home health care market and in hospitals. Electromed, Inc. is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota. “

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Electromed in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD opened at $12.48 on Wednesday. Electromed has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $13.85. The company has a market capitalization of $106.95 million, a PE ratio of 49.92, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Electromed had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Electromed will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Electromed by 1,255.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Electromed by 97.3% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Electromed by 9.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 11,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Electromed during the third quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Electromed during the second quarter worth $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.13% of the company’s stock.

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

