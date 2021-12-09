Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Receives $166.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $165.77.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.86. 55,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,584,989. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a PE ratio of 46.45 and a beta of 0.86. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $120.08 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

In other news, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 1,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.02, for a total value of $249,464.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total value of $113,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,199 shares of company stock valued at $4,604,534 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EA. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,082 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

