Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Upgraded by Citigroup to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Citigroup currently has $150.00 price target on the game software company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $160.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EA. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.77.

EA opened at $126.37 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a PE ratio of 46.77 and a beta of 0.86. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $120.08 and a twelve month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $1,276,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.74, for a total transaction of $383,594.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,199 shares of company stock valued at $4,604,534. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,014,283 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,015,674,000 after buying an additional 84,374 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,498,453 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $782,154,000 after buying an additional 323,791 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,952,716 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $702,638,000 after buying an additional 23,251 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,252,449 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $604,911,000 after buying an additional 600,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,075,262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $579,706,000 after buying an additional 2,533,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

