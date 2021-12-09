Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.79% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of EMBK opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. Embark Technology has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $10.30.

Get Embark Technology alerts:

Embark Technology Company Profile

Embark Trucks Inc is an autonomous vehicle company. It involved in building the software powering autonomous trucks. Embark Trucks Inc, formerly known as Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Embark Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embark Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.