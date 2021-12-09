Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.79% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of EMBK opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. Embark Technology has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $10.30.
Embark Technology Company Profile
Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Embark Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embark Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.