Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.44

Shares of Embark Technology Inc (NASDAQ:EMBK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.44 and last traded at $9.96, with a volume of 7585 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on Embark Technology in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Embark Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:EMBK)

Embark Trucks Inc is an autonomous vehicle company. It involved in building the software powering autonomous trucks. Embark Trucks Inc, formerly known as Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

