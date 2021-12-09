Emles Real Estate Credit ETF (BATS:REC) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of Emles Real Estate Credit ETF (BATS:REC) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.69 and last traded at $24.67. 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.57.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.91.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Emles Real Estate Credit ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of Emles Real Estate Credit ETF (BATS:REC) by 58.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,981 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Emles Real Estate Credit ETF were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

