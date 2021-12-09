Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,510 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.59% of Employers worth $6,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EIG. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Employers by 195.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,199,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,336,000 after purchasing an additional 793,840 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Employers in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,902,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Employers by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,108,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,043,000 after acquiring an additional 93,670 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Employers by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 391,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,682,000 after acquiring an additional 93,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Employers by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 64,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EIG opened at $40.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.86. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.19 and a fifty-two week high of $43.82.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $168.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.92 million. Employers had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 18.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Employers’s payout ratio is 22.52%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Mcsally acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.24 per share, for a total transaction of $117,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Employers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

