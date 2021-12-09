Engie (EPA:ENGI) PT Set at €16.50 by Barclays

Engie (EPA:ENGI) has been assigned a €16.50 ($18.54) price target by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.63% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €17.00 ($19.10) price target on Engie in a report on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($18.54) target price on Engie in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.50 ($15.17) target price on Engie in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.50 ($19.66) price target on Engie in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.80 ($17.75) price target on Engie in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €16.02 ($18.00).

EPA ENGI opened at €13.13 ($14.76) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €12.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of €12.08. Engie has a one year low of €12.16 ($13.66) and a one year high of €15.16 ($17.03).

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

