EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 6,854.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in EQT were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in EQT by 4.2% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 95,135 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in EQT in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in EQT in the second quarter worth about $265,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in EQT in the second quarter worth about $5,659,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in EQT by 9.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.77.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $20.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.38, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.26. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $23.24.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. EQT had a positive return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

