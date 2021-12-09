Equal (EQL) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3,336.00

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded up 11.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 9th. During the last week, Equal has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar. Equal has a market capitalization of $516,819.26 and $3,336.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Equal coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004551 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00042686 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $105.14 or 0.00216971 BTC.

Equal Coin Profile

Equal (EQL) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. The official website for Equal is equal.tech . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Equal Coin Trading

