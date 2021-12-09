Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.09.

ESPR opened at $5.87 on Monday. Esperion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $39.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.91.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $14.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESPR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 69.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 6,976 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 83.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 20.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 271,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

