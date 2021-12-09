Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.37

Essential Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:ESN) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.37 and traded as high as C$0.38. Essential Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.36, with a volume of 249,400 shares changing hands.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on Essential Energy Services from C$0.55 to C$0.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$51.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56.

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers well completion and stimulation, and workover services with its fleet of coil tubing rigs, and fluid and nitrogen pumpers, as well as ancillary equipment.

