Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $54.59

Shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $54.59 and traded as low as $44.92. Etn. Fr. Colruyt shares last traded at $45.01, with a volume of 2,273 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.59.

About Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTF)

Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products and fuels. It operates through the following segments: Retail; Wholesale and FoodService; and Other Activities. The Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers.

