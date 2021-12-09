Eudaimonia Partners LLC Acquires 302 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TLH. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TLH opened at $149.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.22. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $138.10 and a twelve month high of $160.56.

