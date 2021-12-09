Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $3.24 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

T opened at $22.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $163.79 billion, a PE ratio of 193.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.12.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,733.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.51.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

