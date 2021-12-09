Eudaimonia Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monument Capital Management boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 17,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 93,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at $265,000. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 34,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at $7,213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $253.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.52.

Shares of UPS opened at $204.22 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.76 and a twelve month high of $220.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $201.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

