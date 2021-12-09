Eudaimonia Partners LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,856 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,074,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,783,000 after buying an additional 593,028 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,324,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,943,000 after purchasing an additional 120,840 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,350,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,249,000 after purchasing an additional 69,261 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,785,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,058,000 after acquiring an additional 30,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 984,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,016,000 after acquiring an additional 65,832 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $178.79 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.62. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $138.45 and a 52-week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

