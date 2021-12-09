European Assets Trust (LON:EAT) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $140.72

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 140.72 ($1.87) and traded as high as GBX 141 ($1.87). European Assets Trust shares last traded at GBX 140.50 ($1.86), with a volume of 425,433 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 140.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 139.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of £504.10 million and a P/E ratio of 2.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. European Assets Trust’s payout ratio is presently 0.14%.

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

