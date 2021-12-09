European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $31.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “European Wax Center Inc. is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc. is based in PLANO, Texas. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of European Wax Center from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWCZ opened at $28.21 on Tuesday. European Wax Center has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $34.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $49.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that European Wax Center will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Ew) General sold 3,297,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $86,570,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWCZ. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in European Wax Center during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,185,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,495,000.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

