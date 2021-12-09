Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Stock Position Increased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,716 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Evelo Biosciences worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 87.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Evelo Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Evelo Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Evelo Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Evelo Biosciences by 25.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital raised Evelo Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EVLO opened at $8.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.47. Evelo Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $19.93. The company has a market capitalization of $471.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.09). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

