EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CEO Purchases $130,700.00 in Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CEO Jayme Mendal acquired 10,000 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.07 per share, for a total transaction of $130,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of EVER opened at $15.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.57 million, a P/E ratio of -31.25 and a beta of 1.12. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.73 and a 1-year high of $54.96.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a negative return on equity of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in EverQuote by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in EverQuote by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in EverQuote by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in EverQuote by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in EverQuote by 217.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. 56.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EverQuote from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

