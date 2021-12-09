EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CEO Purchases $130,700.00 in Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CEO Jayme Mendal acquired 10,000 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.07 per share, for a total transaction of $130,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of EVER opened at $15.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.57 million, a P/E ratio of -31.25 and a beta of 1.12. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.73 and a 1-year high of $54.96.
EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a negative return on equity of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EverQuote from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.
About EverQuote
EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.
Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained
Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.