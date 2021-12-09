Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.020-$0.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.25 million-$17.25 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.75 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Everspin Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Everspin Technologies from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

MRAM stock opened at $12.39 on Thursday. Everspin Technologies has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $14.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $242.94 million, a PE ratio of -247.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Everspin Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS.

In related news, Director Michael B. Gustafson sold 14,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $181,432.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 8,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $115,617.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 618,848 shares of company stock worth $7,180,065 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Everspin Technologies during the third quarter valued at $255,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Everspin Technologies by 6.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Everspin Technologies by 21.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 8,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Everspin Technologies during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.25% of the company’s stock.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

