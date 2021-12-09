Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) PT Set at C$16.50 by Raymond James

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) has been given a C$16.50 price target by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 26.34% from the company’s current price.
ET traded down C$0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$13.06. 19,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,981. The firm has a market capitalization of C$996.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15. Evertz Technologies has a one year low of C$12.53 and a one year high of C$15.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.13.
Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$97.17 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Evertz Technologies will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Evertz Technologies Company Profile
Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.
