Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) PT Set at C$16.50 by Raymond James

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) has been given a C$16.50 price target by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 26.34% from the company’s current price.

ET traded down C$0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$13.06. 19,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,981. The firm has a market capitalization of C$996.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15. Evertz Technologies has a one year low of C$12.53 and a one year high of C$15.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.13.

Get Evertz Technologies alerts:

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$97.17 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Evertz Technologies will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 1,900 shares of Evertz Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.14, for a total value of C$26,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,900 shares in the company, valued at C$295,526. Insiders sold 17,700 shares of company stock valued at $249,947 in the last quarter.

Evertz Technologies Company Profile

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.