EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Shares Gap Up to $12.17

EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.17, but opened at $13.08. EVgo shares last traded at $12.87, with a volume of 141,306 shares trading hands.

EVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut EVgo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on EVgo in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVgo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on EVgo in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on EVgo in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EVgo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82, a current ratio of 13.37 and a quick ratio of 13.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,720,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,089,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,150,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in EVgo in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,091,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,800,000. 6.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

