Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.18

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.18 and traded as low as $0.51. Evoke Pharma shares last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 3,267,014 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.18, a current ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average of $1.17. The firm has a market cap of $20.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 238.23% and a negative net margin of 713.67%. The firm had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVOK. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evoke Pharma by 18.7% during the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,701,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 268,072 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Evoke Pharma by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 723,897 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 219,884 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in Evoke Pharma by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 397,742 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 61,226 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Evoke Pharma by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,309 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 38,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Evoke Pharma by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 14,789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVOK)

Evoke Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus.

