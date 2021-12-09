Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.18

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.18 and traded as low as $0.51. Evoke Pharma shares last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 3,267,014 shares traded.
The company has a quick ratio of 8.18, a current ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average of $1.17. The firm has a market cap of $20.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.06.
Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 238.23% and a negative net margin of 713.67%. The firm had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter.
Evoke Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVOK)
Evoke Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus.
