Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at TD Securities

TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

EIFZF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Exchange Income from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.86.

Shares of EIFZF stock opened at $33.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.78. Exchange Income has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $37.72.

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified, acquisition-oriented company, which focuses on opportunities in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through Aerospace and Aviation and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

