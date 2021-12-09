Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 181 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 807 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saturna Capital CORP lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.8% during the second quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 10,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 5.3% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.0% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,409 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.7% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,396 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,749 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $113.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.21 and a 200 day moving average of $117.58. The stock has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.79 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.39%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.18.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.