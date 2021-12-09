Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 31.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,585,000 after buying an additional 872,474 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,759,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,217,000 after buying an additional 54,797 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 39.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,372,000 after buying an additional 462,156 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 2.8% in the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 823,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,856,000 after buying an additional 22,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 21.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 805,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,995,000 after buying an additional 141,705 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPIC stock opened at $17.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. TPI Composites, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.67 and a twelve month high of $81.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.77.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $479.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.77 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.17%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.

TPIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TPI Composites presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.69.

TPI Composites Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

