Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $40,000 Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 65.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 24,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 6,610 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,071,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $392,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PRU opened at $105.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.46. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.58 and a 12 month high of $115.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 25.12%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRU. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.18.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

