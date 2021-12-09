Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 42.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,117,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,592,000 after buying an additional 37,814 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 13.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,535,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,131,000 after buying an additional 412,298 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 5.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,390,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,692,000 after buying an additional 72,217 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,083,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,629,000 after buying an additional 33,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 861,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,428,000 after buying an additional 27,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HLI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

In other news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total value of $1,169,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $104.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.43. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.38 and a 12-month high of $119.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.54. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

