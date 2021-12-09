Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Reduces Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,957 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,266,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,641,000 after purchasing an additional 151,280 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in General Mills by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,924,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,068,000 after purchasing an additional 553,497 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in General Mills by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,462,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,798 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,716,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,942,000 after purchasing an additional 42,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Mills by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,152,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,800,000 after purchasing an additional 203,293 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

GIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $307,147.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,438 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $64.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $65.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.53.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.11%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.