Expensify (EXFY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, December 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Expensify stock opened at $39.63 on Thursday. Expensify has a 1-year low of $34.06 and a 1-year high of $51.06.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EXFY shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Expensify in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Expensify in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Expensify in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Expensify in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Expensify in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

Expensify Inc is a payments superapp which helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. The company’s free features include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay and travel booking in one app. Expensify Inc is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

